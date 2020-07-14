‘White Lives Matter’ sprayed on to Norwich sculpture
PUBLISHED: 10:25 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 14 July 2020
Police are appealing for help to identify a person after ‘White Lives Matter’ was spray painted on the plinth of a sculpture in Norwich.
CCTV images have been released after the plinth outside a building in Rouen Road was damaged at around 1.15am on Tuesday, July 7.
The graffiti was spray painted on the base of a metal sculpture designed by renowned artist Bernard Meadows for the Eastern Counties Newspapers offices and print works in 1968.
Titled ‘Public Sculpture’ the artwork stands outside Prospect House, which includes offices of Archant, publishers of the EDP and Norwich Evening News.
‘Public Sculpture’, which features polished golden-coloured bronze balls squashed between concrete blocks, and a large golden ball, was unveiled by Princess Alexandra when the offices opened in 1970.
It was Grade II listed in 2018 by Historic England who said the “key work” by Meadows “clearly possesses special architectural and historic interest”.
Police have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the criminal damage.
Anyone who recognises this person or has any information about the damage should contact PC Cecilia Stone at Bethel Street police station on 101.
Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
