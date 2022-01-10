News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

CCTV image released following theft of Hugo Boss coats from John Lewis

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:22 AM January 10, 2022
Police have issued a CCTV image after three Hugo Boss coats were stolen from John Lewis in All Saint's Green, Norwich.

Police have issued a CCTV image after three designer coats were stolen from John Lewis in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A CCTV image of a man has been released after three designer coats were stolen from John Lewis.

The three Hugo Boss coats were taken from the Norwich department store in All Saints Green just before 3.10pm on Wednesday, December 29.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the released image in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity should contact PC Faye Stocker in the Op Solve Team, on 101, quoting crime number 36/96133/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nick Stone was a teacher at City of Norwich School

'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Norwich streets and how they've changed over a decade

Gallery

How has Norwich changed over the last decade?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jaqueline Smith and Millers Lane

City folk 'terrified' after gunman reported in NR3 street

Francis Redwood

Logo Icon
The junction between Millers Lane and Angel Road in north Norwich

Norwich Live News

Gunman reported in city street - but police find no evidence at the scene

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon