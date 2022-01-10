CCTV image released following theft of Hugo Boss coats from John Lewis

Police have issued a CCTV image after three designer coats were stolen from John Lewis in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A CCTV image of a man has been released after three designer coats were stolen from John Lewis.

The three Hugo Boss coats were taken from the Norwich department store in All Saints Green just before 3.10pm on Wednesday, December 29.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the released image in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity should contact PC Faye Stocker in the Op Solve Team, on 101, quoting crime number 36/96133/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

