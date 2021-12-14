News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Do you know this man? Parcels stolen from doorstep

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:48 PM December 14, 2021
Norfolk police release footage of theft suspect after parcels stolen from Taverham property.

Police are appealing for help identify this man after parcels were stolen from a home in Taverham. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Parcels have been stolen from the doorstep of a house in Taverham.

Police have released a CCTV image after the parcels were taken from the doorstep of a property in Ringland Road at about 3.10pm on Saturday, December 11.

Officers have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity should contact PC Sarah Howard in the Op Solve Team, on 101, quoting crime number 36/92136/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

