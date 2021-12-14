Do you know this man? Parcels stolen from doorstep

Police are appealing for help identify this man after parcels were stolen from a home in Taverham. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Parcels have been stolen from the doorstep of a house in Taverham.

Police have released a CCTV image after the parcels were taken from the doorstep of a property in Ringland Road at about 3.10pm on Saturday, December 11.

Officers have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s identity should contact PC Sarah Howard in the Op Solve Team, on 101, quoting crime number 36/92136/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.