Do you recognise these men? Appeal after alcohol stolen from Asda
Published: 4:17 PM March 24, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
CCTV images have been released of three men police want to speak to in connection with thefts from a supermarket.
Officers are appealing for help to identify three men after items were stolen from a supermarket in Norwich.
The theft happened sometime between 2.40pm and 4.10pm on Thursday, February 25 when a large quantity of alcohol was stolen from Asda in Drayton High Road.
Anyone who recognises these men or has information about the theft, is being urged to contact Op Solve on 101 or email investigate@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/12472/21.
Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.