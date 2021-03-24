Do you recognise these men? Appeal after alcohol stolen from Asda

Published: 4:17 PM March 24, 2021

CCTV of three men police want to speak to over thefts from Asda in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

CCTV images have been released of three men police want to speak to in connection with thefts from a supermarket.

Officers are appealing for help to identify three men after items were stolen from a supermarket in Norwich.

The theft happened sometime between 2.40pm and 4.10pm on Thursday, February 25 when a large quantity of alcohol was stolen from Asda in Drayton High Road.

Asda at Drayton High Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Anyone who recognises these men or has information about the theft, is being urged to contact Op Solve on 101 or email investigate@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/12472/21.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

