Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to identify after a number of iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich.

The incident happened at around 2.40pm on Tuesday November 27 when 11 iPhones were stolen from the store in intu Chapelfield.

Officers have released CCTV images of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone who recognises the men or has any information should contact PC Martin Scott at Bethel Street police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.