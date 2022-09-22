WATCH: CCTV catches thief nicking pair of trees from city barbers

A barber owner has told of her anger after a man was caught on CCTV stealing the shop's artificial trees - Credit: Bobie Morland

A barber's shop owner was left stumped when she turned up at her site last week and noticed something was missing.

Bobie Morland, who opened Empire Barbers in Reepham Road in July 2021, was at work on September 17 when she noticed the front of the building looked different.

The 40-year-old founder realised two decorative artificial trees had gone missing and bewildered, checked her CCTV to see what had happened.

Bobie, who lives in Hellesdon with her partner, said: "I've had to close the shop from September 3 to October 4 due to medical reasons.

"But I went in one day to collect some supplies which had been dropped off.

The man is seen with a cigarette while outside Empire Barbers - Credit: Bobie Morland

"When I got there I noticed my trees where gone.

"I had installed CCTV a few days before closing the shop - just for a little piece of mind.

"So I checked it to see if I could find out what's happened - and that's when I saw it."

Bobie Morland, owner and founder of Empire Barbers in Hellesdon. - Credit: Bobie Morland

The footage shows a man outside the shop just after midnight on September 12.

He nonchalantly smoked a cigarette while wandering up to the door of the building.

He then grabs up the small artificial tree - which had been secured to the ground with nails - directly below the camera, before picking up the tree on the other side.

He then carries the ornaments away.

The man is seen ripping up the first artificial tree from outside Empire Barbers on September 12 - Credit: Bobie Morland

Bobie added: "My partner screwed them into the ground so that they didn't blow away in bad weather.

"But the basket was plastic and it sounded like it snapped when the man ripped them up.

"It made me angry at first because it's not right to take something which doesn't belong to you."

The man then takes the second artificial tree from outside the barber's shop in Reepham Road - Credit: Bobie Morland

However on reflection the barber added: "I just found it really pitiful that someone was so desperate they had to steal a pair of artificial trees.

"They cost me about £40 each.

"It's not a massive issue but it's still £80 out of my pocket.

"And what with the cost of living pushing everything up I'll probably just leave it at this point.

The opening day of Empire Barbers in Hellesdon on July 31, 2021. - Credit: Bobie Morland

"I don't have the money to spend and don't want to give someone another chance to steal them."

Bobie added she hasn't contacted police as: "It's quite trivial and they've probably got more important cases to look into.

"But I put it on social media to raise awareness for other people in the community to be vigilant."