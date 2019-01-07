Search

Police issue CCTV images of man after car is broken into

07 January, 2019 - 13:16
Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a handbag was stolen from a car in Sprowstonn. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify after a handbag was stolen from a car.

It follows an incident in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston on December 1, between 9am and 10am, when a handbag was stolen from the parked car after a window was smashed.

The handbag contained a bank card which was fraudulently used in a number of transactions later that day.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Linsay Jerrard at Sprowston Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

