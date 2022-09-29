CCTV image issued after tracksuit tops stolen from city shop

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after two tracksuit tops were stolen from a city shop. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two tracksuit tops were stolen from a business in Norwich.

The tops, which were worth about £100, were taken from a shop in Chapelfield Plain at 12.30pm on Monday, September 5.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or knows of his whereabouts has been urged to contact PC Shaun Hayhurst on 101 or email Shaun.Hayhurst@norfolk.police.uk and quote the investigation number at 36/70067/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.