Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

CCTV image issued after tracksuit tops stolen from city shop

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:27 PM September 29, 2022
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two tracksuit tops were stolen from a business in Norwich

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after two tracksuit tops were stolen from a city shop. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two tracksuit tops were stolen from a business in Norwich.

The tops, which were worth about £100, were taken from a shop in Chapelfield Plain at 12.30pm on Monday, September 5.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or knows of his whereabouts has been urged to contact PC Shaun Hayhurst on 101 or email Shaun.Hayhurst@norfolk.police.uk and quote the investigation number at 36/70067/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Waterloo,park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich Live News

Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Road has reopened after four months of engineering works came to an end

Norwich Live News

City road reopens after four months of closures

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man and woman were found unresponsive on Prince of Wales Road

Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have moved from Gentleman's Walk to Orford Place nearby 

Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon