CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a child's scooter was stolen from a business in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a child's scooter was stolen from a business in Norwich.

The scooter, which is worth about £177, was stolen from All Saints Green on Monday, September 12 at about 9.45am.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the woman or has any information about the incident has been urged to contact PC Shaun Hayhurst on 101 quoting the crime reference 36/71717/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.