Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

CCTV images released after designer clothing stolen from John Lewis

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:00 PM April 14, 2022
CCTV appeal after theft of designer clothes in Norwich

Police would like to speak to two men in relation to a theft from John Lewis. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have released images of two men they want to speak after designer clothing was stolen from a city centre store.

On Thursday, March 10, at around 2.15pm, £200 worth of clothing was stolen from John Lewis in All Saints Green.

CCTV appeal after designer clothes theft in Norwich

Police would like to speak to two men in relation to a theft from John Lewis. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to identify the two men pictured in the images, as they would like to speak to them in connection with the incident.

CCTV appeal after theft from department store in Norwich

Police would like to speak to two men in relation to a theft from John Lewis. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Anyone with any information should contact PC Michelle Clarke at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Solve crime reference number 36/18197/22.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

First Bus services on Castle Meadow in Norwich.

How Norwich bus services will change at the end of the month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Witts was based in Timberhill, Norwich for six months

Homewares company closes city shop after six months

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The former Serco building on Hurricane Way in Norwich is to be demolished.

Norfolk Live News

Plans to demolish Norwich office block containing asbestos

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon