CCTV images released after designer clothing stolen from John Lewis

Police would like to speak to two men in relation to a theft from John Lewis. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have released images of two men they want to speak after designer clothing was stolen from a city centre store.

On Thursday, March 10, at around 2.15pm, £200 worth of clothing was stolen from John Lewis in All Saints Green.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to identify the two men pictured in the images, as they would like to speak to them in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Michelle Clarke at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Solve crime reference number 36/18197/22.

