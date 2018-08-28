Have you seen this man? Police CCTV appeal after string of thefts from Norwich shops

Police investigating a string of thefts from shops in Norwich have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to.

Alcohol and sportswear was stolen from shops in St Augustines Gate, London Street, Bishop Bridge Road and Aylsham Road in the space a week.

The thefts happened between Sunday, January 13 and Saturday, January 19.

Detectives investigating the thefts have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information about the crimes, should call 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/2999/19.