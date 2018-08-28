Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen this man? Police CCTV appeal after string of thefts from Norwich shops

PUBLISHED: 11:27 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 30 January 2019

Norfolk police want to speak to this man in connection with thefts in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk police want to speak to this man in connection with thefts in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police investigating a string of thefts from shops in Norwich have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to.

Norfolk police want to speak to this man in connection with thefts in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.Norfolk police want to speak to this man in connection with thefts in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Alcohol and sportswear was stolen from shops in St Augustines Gate, London Street, Bishop Bridge Road and Aylsham Road in the space a week.

The thefts happened between Sunday, January 13 and Saturday, January 19.

Detectives investigating the thefts have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information about the crimes, should call 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/2999/19.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Boss of Norfolk’s busiest hospital to step down

Mark Davies, chief executive of the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Where to watch Norwich take on Leeds in top of the table clash

Onel Hernandez of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/01/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists