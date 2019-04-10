Police issue CCTV image after man assaulted in Norwich petrol station
10 April, 2019 - 12:08
Norfolk Constabulary
Police have appealed to the public for help after a man was assaulted in a Norwich petrol station.
Norfolk Constabulary have released a picture of a man they want to talk to.
A man was assaulted and a pair of headphones were stolen at the Jet garage in Rose Lane at about 3.25am on Friday, February 8.
Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information, should call PC Jo Longstaff at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.
People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
