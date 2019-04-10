Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police issue CCTV image after man assaulted in Norwich petrol station

10 April, 2019 - 12:08
Police want to speak to this man after an assault at a Norwich petrol station. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police want to speak to this man after an assault at a Norwich petrol station. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have appealed to the public for help after a man was assaulted in a Norwich petrol station.

Norfolk Constabulary have released a picture of a man they want to talk to.

You may also want to watch:

A man was assaulted and a pair of headphones were stolen at the Jet garage in Rose Lane at about 3.25am on Friday, February 8.

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information, should call PC Jo Longstaff at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: CCTV footage of armed robbery in Norwich betting shop

Police are appealing for information to identify this man. Photo: Courtesy of Norfolk Constabulary

Father describes lucky escape after car bursts into flames within seconds

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Choose your favourite ever Norwich City River End goal

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke salutes the River End at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019

Sweet feline duo who never had a home of their own ‘deserve a happy ending’

Sub and Symphony are looking for a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tickets still available for the 20th Norfolk Spring Fling

Scenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists