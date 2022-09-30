CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods stolen from city retail parks

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following thefts in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods were stolen from businesses in two city retail parks.

The incidents, which police believe are linked, happened on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The first incident happened at a business at Riverside Retail Park, between 3.40pm and 3.50pm, where electrical items worth almost £4,200 were taken.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Just before 5.20pm, the same electrical items were taken from another business at Longwater Retail Park, worth about £800.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident should contact PC Faye Stocker on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 36/72117/22 and 36/72137/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestopers on 0800 555 111.