Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods stolen from city retail parks

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:25 PM September 30, 2022
Police have launched a CCTV appeal following thefts in Norwich

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following thefts in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods were stolen from businesses in two city retail parks.

The incidents, which police believe are linked, happened on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The first incident happened at a business at Riverside Retail Park, between 3.40pm and 3.50pm, where electrical items worth almost £4,200 were taken.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Just before 5.20pm, the same electrical items were taken from another business at Longwater Retail Park, worth about £800.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident should contact PC Faye Stocker on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 36/72117/22 and 36/72137/22.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestopers on 0800 555 111.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Range is set to open a new store in Neatmarket Retail Park, off Hall Road, in Norwich.

The Range announces opening date of second city store

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a child's scooter was stolen from a business in Norwich

CCTV appeal launched after child's scooter stolen

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The three-vehicle crash happened on Atlantic Avenue

Person taken to hospital after car rolls on to roof in three-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Folks living near the Reepham Road and NDR roundabout have spoke about the "mountains of rubbish piling up"

'Mountains of rubbish' building up around popular NDR walking spot

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon