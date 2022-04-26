Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Appeal for information after NHS workers' cars damaged

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:36 PM April 26, 2022
A catalytic converter was stolen from hospital worker James Lynskey's Honda Jazz 

A catalytic converter was stolen from hospital worker James Lynskey's Honda Jazz - Credit: James Lynskey

Investigations are continuing after hospital staff's parked cars were targeted by thieves while they were on shift.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that enquiries are ongoing after catalytic converters were sawn off and stolen from three Honda Jazz cars parked in the University of East Anglia's Triangle Car Park off Colney Lane on April 12.

The car park is used by NHS staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) with some returning from gruelling shifts to see their cars had been damaged.

The force has urged people to be vigilant after a big rise in the thefts of catalytic convertors across the county

Cops are appealing for witnesses and have urged anyone with any information on the thefts to come forward. 

Those who may have seen any suspicious activity are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Solve and crime reference number 36/28507/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Paint stains left on the pavement in Sprowston's Manor Park. Pictured inset is Adrian Barber

Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The barn used to be surrounded by fields, but has seen masses of work happen on their doorstep in the past decade

Broadland District Council

Meet the couple who saw an industrial estate built around their home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Farmhouse is one of the places you can visit in Norwich for a carvery. 

Food and Drink

5 places where you can get a tasty carvery in and around Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon