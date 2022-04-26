Appeal for information after NHS workers' cars damaged

Investigations are continuing after hospital staff's parked cars were targeted by thieves while they were on shift.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that enquiries are ongoing after catalytic converters were sawn off and stolen from three Honda Jazz cars parked in the University of East Anglia's Triangle Car Park off Colney Lane on April 12.

The car park is used by NHS staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) with some returning from gruelling shifts to see their cars had been damaged.

The force has urged people to be vigilant after a big rise in the thefts of catalytic convertors across the county.

Cops are appealing for witnesses and have urged anyone with any information on the thefts to come forward.

Those who may have seen any suspicious activity are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Solve and crime reference number 36/28507/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.