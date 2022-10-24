Cat dies after being shot leaving family 'devastated'
- Credit: John Croft / Google Maps
A couple has been left "with a huge void" in their lives after their beloved cat was shot and subsequently died.
John Craft lives in Church Road, Swainsthorpe, with his wife Nicki Craft and four-year-old cat named Stormy.
However on the morning of October 14 - a day before the couple were due to fly to Denmark to see their daughter - tragedy struck.
Mr Craft, who works part-time as a delivery driver for Asda, said: "We'd booked Stormy into a cattery for Friday.
"She went out on Thursday evening but didn't come home before we went to bed.
"When I woke up on Friday morning I heard her crying downstairs.
"She couldn't move her paw and she had blood coming from her left shoulder."
Mrs Craft immediately took Stormy to the vet where it was initially diagnosed that she may have been in a fight with another cat and had a puncture wound.
However the beloved young feline still wasn't herself after returning home.
"She was lifeless, wouldn't take any food, and not even drink any water," added 69-year-old Mr Craft.
"My wife stayed at home instead of coming to Denmark so she took Stormy back to the vets.
"They took some x-rays and found that her shoulder was shattered with bits of fragmented bullet inside her. She'd been shot."
It is not known where Stormy was shot in the village, only that it was close enough for her to be able to limp home.
On Tuesday October 18 Stormy was put down.
"We're devastated," said Mr Craft.
"She was so loving and always liked to have her tummy tickled.
"It's left a huge void in our life."
Mr Craft has contacted the police to see if they can investigate the matter.
A spokeswoman for Cats Protection in Norwich said: "We are appalled to read what is happening and would appeal to anyone who might have information to help in catching the perpetrator to come forward in helping the police and the RSPCA."
The Craft family has urged neighbours in the area to be vigilant and keep their cats indoors if possible.
Mr Craft added: "I can't believe someone would do this."