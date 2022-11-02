Drivers urged to report car damage to police as vandalism spree continues
- Credit: Ben Hardy/Brittany Woodman
Vandals have deliberately targeted a number of motors parked outside homes in a town near the city.
Councillors in Sprowston have urged drivers to report vehicle damage to the police after more than one car was smashed in Lowry Cole Road last week.
It follows a spate of cars being deliberately keyed in Cozens-Hardy Road this month as well as in Blue Boar Lane in July in the town.
Police are investigating the damage and it is not believed the incidents are being linked at this stage.
Sprowston Town Council chairman Bill Couzens (Lab) said: "I've not discussed this with the police so far but I do have meetings with the local team to discuss issues.
"It would be wrong to speculate without knowing the full story but it's always a concern.
"There have also been several incidents of damage to bus stops in the area over the last month or so and cars keyed on Cozens Hardy Road.
"I would urge anyone who knows or has information on these incidents to call 101 and report what they know. Or they can email sntsprowston@norfolk.police.uk."
Most Read
- 1 'Deep concerns' as city centre dental practice announces closure
- 2 Neighbours describe 'awful' moment man was hit by bus in city
- 3 City man converts Vauxhall car so he can live in it instead of paying rent
- 4 Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?
- 5 Man in his 50s dies after being hit by bus in Sprowston
- 6 Nursing assistant who 'graced people with happiness', dies aged 36
- 7 Police called to city centre after man collapses outside bank
- 8 Three teenagers arrested after Chapelfield Gardens robbery
- 9 Divers make 'worrying' finds during River Wensum clean-up
- 10 Drivers ignoring car ban in city street and are yet to pay fines
The latest act of vandalism in Lowry Cole Road is believed to have been car windows being smashed.
John Ward, county councillor for Sprowston (Cons), said: "I have not previously heard of problems in that Lowry Cole Road area.
"All vandalism is to be deplored."
Folk in Sprowston have been left wondering why the car vandalism has become a regular occurrence in recent months.
It comes after there were discussions about anti-social behaviour problems in the Barkers Lane park during a Sprowston Town Council meeting in September.
A man living in Church Lane told the council the situation was increasingly getting worse with noise nuisance, drinking, broken glass, structural damage and a recent fire causing concerns for homeowners.