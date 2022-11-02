Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Drivers urged to report car damage to police as vandalism spree continues

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:36 PM November 2, 2022
Lowry Cole Road in Sprowston. Pictured inset is councillor John Ward 

Lowry Cole Road in Sprowston. Pictured inset is councillor John Ward - Credit: Ben Hardy/Brittany Woodman

Vandals have deliberately targeted a number of motors parked outside homes in a town near the city.

Councillors in Sprowston have urged drivers to report vehicle damage to the police after more than one car was smashed in Lowry Cole Road last week.

It follows a spate of cars being deliberately keyed in Cozens-Hardy Road this month as well as in Blue Boar Lane in July in the town. 

Police are investigating the damage and it is not believed the incidents are being linked at this stage.

Sprowston Town Council chairman Bill Couzens (Lab) said: "I've not discussed this with the police so far but I do have meetings with the local team to discuss issues.

"It would be wrong to speculate without knowing the full story but it's always a concern.

Bill Couzens, deputy chair of Sprowston Town Council. Picture: Bill Couzens

Sprowston Town Council chairman Bill Couzens - Credit: Bill Couzens

"There have also been several incidents of damage to bus stops in the area over the last month or so and cars keyed on Cozens Hardy Road.

"I would urge anyone who knows or has information on these incidents to call 101 and report what they know. Or they can email sntsprowston@norfolk.police.uk." 

There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

Police are investigating cars being damaged in Sprowston - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

The latest act of vandalism in Lowry Cole Road is believed to have been car windows being smashed.

Lowry Cole Road in Sprowston 

Lowry Cole Road in Sprowston - Credit: Ben Hardy

John Ward, county councillor for Sprowston (Cons), said: "I have not previously heard of problems in that Lowry Cole Road area.

"All vandalism is to be deplored."

Consultation opened for public to have their say on the Viking Centre in Sprowston. John Ward, Town

Sprowston councillor John Ward - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Folk in Sprowston have been left wondering why the car vandalism has become a regular occurrence in recent months.

It comes after there were discussions about anti-social behaviour problems in the Barkers Lane park during a Sprowston Town Council meeting in September.

A man living in Church Lane told the council the situation was increasingly getting worse with noise nuisance, drinking, broken glass, structural damage and a recent fire causing concerns for homeowners.

