Multiple cars damaged in criminal rampage near Tesco store
- Credit: Ben Hardy
A string of cars have been "indiscriminately and maliciously" damaged in a city suburb after an individual went on a scratching spree.
A handful of Sprowston motorists will have to fork out more than £1,000 each after the thug went on a vandalism rampage.
The suspect has been caught on CCTV using what has been described as "a sharp instrument" to deliberately scratch cars at the Wroxham Road end of Blue Boar Lane on Monday afternoon.
It is understood he targeted seven cars in total.
The damage took place around 2.50pm with the suspect seen walking towards the Tesco supermarket in Blue Boar Lane afterwards.
Rob Arneil, 50, was among the victims and has been quoted "well over £1,000" to get his Land Rover repaired after a scratch was carved along the side of the vehicle.
Mr Arneil, who works at a nearby care home, said: "It's dreadful behaviour. To damage six or seven cars shows he was obviously quite an angry chap.
"He was indiscriminately and maliciously scratching cars.
"I was not in at the time. I had just moved the car outside. I never normally leave it there but I had to let another car in."
The carer has lived in Blue Boar Lane for 25 years and this criminal damage was "totally out of the blue".
He has been checking the CCTV at the care home on the corner of Blue Boar Lane which shows the damage taking place.
Gavin Robinson, 48, has also had his Smart car damaged with a scratch mark visible along the side.
The barman believes the damage will cost either £185 to replace the door on the driver's side or £85 for the panel to be replaced.
Mr Robinson said: "I am very disappointed. It ruined my day at work. I was having a good shift at the Blue Boar pub then someone told me about it.
"It's the last thing I needed. My car does need one hell of a clean but I do like it."
Norfolk Police is investigating the damage and has been contacted for comment.