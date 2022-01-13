News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

'Dumpers beware': Outrage as carpet flytipped in village

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:30 PM January 13, 2022
Old floor coverings have been dumped in Salhouse with district councillor Fran Whymark warning they will be prosecuted 

Carpets have been dumped in Salhouse with district councillor Fran Whymark, inset, warning those responsible will be prosecuted - Credit: John Bostock/Archant

Villagers have been left disgusted by manky old carpets being dumped in a country lane. 

The old floor coverings were spotted on Wednesday in The Loke and Vicarage Road in Salhouse. 

A staff member at nearby AAA Pest Control Service, who did not wish to be named, said it is the first time she has ever know flytipping along these roads having lived in Salhouse for 17 years. 

She added: "It's horrible and most of it looked like it could have been put in a wheelie bin. It's awful and so lazy.

"I have never seen any before and looks like someone's kitchen flooring." 

The old floor coverings have been reported to Broadland District Council 

The old floor coverings have been reported to Broadland District Council - Credit: Helen Cowles

There have been ongoing issues with flytipping along Muck Lane in the neighbouring village of Rackheath, but this week's flytipping has provoked fury as it is a new location for the offenders. 

The blight has been reported to Broadland District Council by villagers. 

The old floor coverings have been left in The Loke and Vicarage Road 

The old floor coverings have been left in The Loke and Vicarage Road - Credit: Helen Cowles

Most Read

  1. 1 REVEALED: Where Norwich's new Tesco supermarket will open
  2. 2 WATCH: Moment yobs smash window lobbing rock at home
  3. 3 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
  1. 4 Deer cause chaos at allotment site after invading veggie patches
  2. 5 'Jump or die': Man leaps from burning building and shatters both ankles
  3. 6 Hopes of new lease of life for derelict pub in city
  4. 7 City centre restaurant to temporarily close to undergo transformation
  5. 8 Five-bedroom home with its own pub on the market for £850k
  6. 9 Bicycling dealer found to have drugs concealed in his underwear
  7. 10 'Whose bush is this?' Fury as 'dangerous' spikey hedge ignored

Fran Whymark, who represents Salhouse for Broadland District Council, said: "Anything like that particularly up The Loke is terrible really. It is right in the middle of the village.

"Someone may actually come forward and say they paid for someone to take it away and they have dumped it. That's always a possibility.

"If someone is identified we will prosecute them. Dumpers beware." 

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor - Credit: Archant

Mr Whymark referred to the recent court case of Paul McNulty who was jailed for 16 weeks after being caught on camera at a farm in Horstead dumping concrete, plasterboard, waste timber and roof sheeting among other items.

"I am really pleased the courts are taking it as seriously as we are," Mr Whymark continued. 

"Flytipping is disgusting and there is no need for it. That's the bottom line." 

Fly-tipping

Paul McNulty captured on camera flytipping at Horstead - Credit: Broadland and South Norfolk Councils

A villager, who did not wish to be named, questioned why those responsible were dumping carpets when there is a perfectly good tip in Strumpshaw - and the new Norwich North Recycling Centre near the airport. 

She said kitchen cabinets and paint tins had also been dumped in Blofield Heath this week which has upset locals.

Villagers have been angered by fly-tipping in Salhouse 

Villagers have been angered by flytipping in Salhouse - Credit: Helen Cowles

Flytipping on public and district council owned land can be reported to Broadland District Council using an online form on the authority's website. 

Manky floor coverings were dumped in Salhouse this week 

Manky floor coverings were dumped in Salhouse this week - Credit: John Bostock

Environment News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the plot of land, looking north-east.

South Norfolk District Council

Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of how the new student accommodation will look at St Crispin's House

Abandoned office block to be converted into £42m student flats

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The driver of a Land Rover which was towing a 20ft shipping container was pulled over on the A47 in Norwich.

Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon