'Dumpers beware': Outrage as carpet flytipped in village

Carpets have been dumped in Salhouse with district councillor Fran Whymark, inset, warning those responsible will be prosecuted - Credit: John Bostock/Archant

Villagers have been left disgusted by manky old carpets being dumped in a country lane.

The old floor coverings were spotted on Wednesday in The Loke and Vicarage Road in Salhouse.

A staff member at nearby AAA Pest Control Service, who did not wish to be named, said it is the first time she has ever know flytipping along these roads having lived in Salhouse for 17 years.

She added: "It's horrible and most of it looked like it could have been put in a wheelie bin. It's awful and so lazy.

"I have never seen any before and looks like someone's kitchen flooring."

The old floor coverings have been reported to Broadland District Council - Credit: Helen Cowles

There have been ongoing issues with flytipping along Muck Lane in the neighbouring village of Rackheath, but this week's flytipping has provoked fury as it is a new location for the offenders.

The blight has been reported to Broadland District Council by villagers.

The old floor coverings have been left in The Loke and Vicarage Road - Credit: Helen Cowles

Fran Whymark, who represents Salhouse for Broadland District Council, said: "Anything like that particularly up The Loke is terrible really. It is right in the middle of the village.

"Someone may actually come forward and say they paid for someone to take it away and they have dumped it. That's always a possibility.

"If someone is identified we will prosecute them. Dumpers beware."

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor - Credit: Archant

Mr Whymark referred to the recent court case of Paul McNulty who was jailed for 16 weeks after being caught on camera at a farm in Horstead dumping concrete, plasterboard, waste timber and roof sheeting among other items.

"I am really pleased the courts are taking it as seriously as we are," Mr Whymark continued.

"Flytipping is disgusting and there is no need for it. That's the bottom line."

Paul McNulty captured on camera flytipping at Horstead - Credit: Broadland and South Norfolk Councils

A villager, who did not wish to be named, questioned why those responsible were dumping carpets when there is a perfectly good tip in Strumpshaw - and the new Norwich North Recycling Centre near the airport.

She said kitchen cabinets and paint tins had also been dumped in Blofield Heath this week which has upset locals.

Villagers have been angered by flytipping in Salhouse - Credit: Helen Cowles

Flytipping on public and district council owned land can be reported to Broadland District Council using an online form on the authority's website.