Carer, 19, unable to work after Ford Fiesta is swiped from drive

Millie Keen, 19, whose Ford Fiesta was stolen from her driveway in Old Costessey overnight between November 1 and November 2 - Credit: Millie Keen

A furious carer has been left unable to get to work after heartless thieves snatched the beloved car she saved for three years to buy.

Millie Keen, 19, from The Street in Old Costessey, found her sporty 2013 Ford Fiesta gone from her drive on the morning of November 2 as she prepared to start a 12-hour shift.

The teenager, who lives with her parents, had bought the "perfect" second-hand car a year ago after saving up £4,000 and borrowing £1,700 from her parents.

The 2013 Ford Fiesta Titanium X EcoBoost which was stolen from a driveway in The Street, Old Costessey, overnight between November 1 and November 2 - Credit: Millie Keen

She is also disappointed that Norfolk Police said there was not much they could do to investigate the theft after she reported it adding: "I feel the police should do more."

Miss Keen said: "The theft sticks in your throat. Instantly I felt like my independence had gone.

"At first I was in shock but as the day went on I felt more annoyed that someone could do that after I had worked so hard to buy it. It is horrible.

"It is not just about the car being taken away. It is more about being able to work."

Millie Keen's Ford Fiesta which was stolen from her Old Costessey driveway overnighr between November 1 and November 2 - Credit: Millie Keen

The former Ormiston Victory Academy pupil does three days a week work for Cera Care.

She supports the elderly and vulnerable in Costessey as well as people with serious disabilities and end-of-life illnesses, including Multiple Sclerosis and cancer, in Sprowston.

The teenager, who also works three days a week in a beauty salon near the UEA stands to lose as many as three shifts of care work through not having a car.

And Miss Keen says has little hope finding Fiesta and is resigned to using her boyfriend's car while she saves up again.

She had used the Ford, with the registration number GN63PFZ, the night before and locked it around 9pm.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "An initial assessment was made to establish possible lines of enquiry, including forensic or CCTV opportunities.

"This case remains open and has been allocated to officers to investigate further. This includes conducting house-to-house enquiries to establish if there are any witnesses as well as carrying out local and national intelligence checks on vehicles."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact PC Sam Poole at Wymondham Police Station on 101 quoting 36/81529/21. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.