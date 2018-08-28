Search

Man denies ill-treatment of three residents in his care

PUBLISHED: 13:40 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 11 January 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A man has denied the ill-treatment of three people in his care when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Roy Ridgewell, 31, of Cedar Court, Wymondham, pleaded not guilty to three counts of ill-treatment of residents who lacked mental capacity.

The offences allegedly took place between January 1 and May 17 this year, at Wymondham.

Chris Youell, appeared for the prosecution and Matthew McNiff appeared for the defence at the short hearing.

A trial is fixed for May 13, this year, and is expected to last about four days.

Recorder Ann Mulligan granted Ridgewell unconditional bail until his trial.

