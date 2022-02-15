Man left 'shaken up' after vandals smash car windscreen with piece of flint
- Credit: Philip Clay
A man in his 70s was unable to visit his wife in hospital after his car windscreen was smashed by vandals.
Philip Clay said his father-in-law was left "shaken up" following the incident last week in Players Way in Old Catton.
A large piece of flint was thrown through the windscreen of the Fiat Doblo on Thursday, February 10, which he uses to transport his wife who is disabled.
Mr Clay said: “My mother-in-law was taken into hospital last Tuesday. She is still in hospital and it’s my father-in-law's only mode of transport. He is her sole carer.
“But on Thursday night his car window was shattered.
“A couple, who were walking past, knocked on his door and said they had heard kids messing around, the sound of glass smashing and then the kids running off."
The incident has since been reported to the police.
Most Read
- 1 Tarmac slapped on historic city high street branded 'cheap, lazy eyesore'
- 2 New safety measures drawn up for 'rat-running' road
- 3 Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river
- 4 Why coats are being hung from a tree outside £42m development
- 5 Cyclist in his 30s taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash
- 6 Listed home with a 'secret garden' goes up for sale in Norwich suburb
- 7 'Rare albums are at the highest price ever' - CD revival hits Norwich
- 8 New highway code 'lacking clarity' and 'causing chaos'
- 9 Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river
- 10 Daughter's plea for help after dad accused of murdering her mother
Mr Clay, from Thorpe St Andrew, added: “He won’t take public transport because of Covid and with his wife being so poorly. It’s just sad someone would do something like that.”
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.