Man left 'shaken up' after vandals smash car windscreen with piece of flint

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:00 PM February 15, 2022
Vandals smash car windscreen in Old Catton.

Vandals smashed a car windscreen in Old Catton. - Credit: Philip Clay

A man in his 70s was unable to visit his wife in hospital after his car windscreen was smashed by vandals.

Philip Clay said his father-in-law was left "shaken up" following the incident last week in Players Way in Old Catton.

A large piece of flint was thrown through the windscreen of the Fiat Doblo on Thursday, February 10, which he uses to transport his wife who is disabled. 

Vandals smashed a car windscreen in Old Catton. Pictured is the piece of flint which shattered the glass.

Vandals smashed a car windscreen in Old Catton. Pictured is the piece of flint which shattered the glass. - Credit: Philip Cley

Mr Clay said: “My mother-in-law was taken into hospital last Tuesday. She is still in hospital and it’s my father-in-law's only mode of transport. He is her sole carer.

“But on Thursday night his car window was shattered.  

“A couple, who were walking past, knocked on his door and said they had heard kids messing around, the sound of glass smashing and then the kids running off."

The incident has since been reported to the police. 

Mr Clay, from Thorpe St Andrew, added: “He won’t take public transport because of Covid and with his wife being so poorly. It’s just sad someone would do something like that.” 

Vandals smashed a car windscreen in Old Catton.

Vandals smashed a car windscreen in Old Catton. - Credit: Philip Cley

