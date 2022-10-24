New mum's warning after vandals rip off windscreen wipers

A young mum was shocked to find her car had been vandalised in White Woman Lane - Credit: Caitlin Tipple

A mum was shocked to find her car had been vandalised in a usually quiet neighbourhood over the weekend.

Caitlin Tipple is currently on maternity leave with her 10-and-a-half month old daughter, Lilah, and lives in White Woman Lane with her partner Jamie.

But last weekend the pharmacy technician at Boots came out to her car having had its wind screen wipers torn off.

The 25-year-old said: "I usually park my car outside my house but there's a lot of work going on near us with the gas.

"On Friday morning I got a knock on the door and was asked if I could move my car.

Caitlin's car had its windscreen wipers bent, twisted, and ripped off - Credit: Caitlin Tipple

"I had to go out that day anyway so I moved it but when I came back there was no spaces anywhere, so I parked a few houses down from mine, in between two other cars.

"I made sure there was plenty of space on the path and went home with my baby."

The next day, Caitlin received a message from a family friend who noticed her car had been vandalised.

"I was in a state of shock when I saw what happened" said Caitlin.

"The wipers were bent, twisted, ripped apart and left in pieces on the car bonnet.

"There wasn't any damage done to any of the other cars in the area.

Caitlin Tipple, 25, who lives in White Woman Lane with her partner Jamie and 10-and-a-half month old Lilah - Credit: Caitlin Tipple

"I feel like I've been targeted but I'm not sure why."

Caitlin has filed a report online to the police regarding the incident.

She added: "I had plans that day which I couldn't go to because the car wasn't safe.

"Thankfully my grandad came round and fixed it quite quickly - it's my main form of transport.

"I feel really sad - I felt like I lived in a nice community.

Caitlin said: "It doesn't make sense why someone would vandalise my car" - Credit: Caitlin Tipple

"It almost makes me feel scared - I haven't parked in that location since and try to hide it away in other spots.

"I have enough stress looking after Lilah at the moment I didn't need this.

"I've always parked around the area so it doesn't make sense why someone would vandalise my car now.

"It's disgusting someone would do that."