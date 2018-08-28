Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Car seized after driver is found with no insurance

PUBLISHED: 16:40 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 22 December 2018

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team seized a vehicle on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team seized a vehicle on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Roads policing officers have warned motorists to check that they have insurance in place after a car was seized.

A motorist was reported for having no insurance after the vehicle was stopped on the A47 at North Burlingham on Saturday, December 22.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “#A47 North Burlingham - Vehicle stopped and driver reported for no insurance.

“Please check insurance in place before driving vehicle #Sec165 #Seized #KeepingNorfolkSafe”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

An Audi A5 hit a Norwich Police car. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Most Read

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paedophile who abused boys in Hackney during 1980s is jailed – and police think he has more victims

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Freezer’s Five: Key talking points from Norwich City’s dramatic late win at Blackburn

He's done it again! Teemu Pukki scored City's winner at Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Blackburn v Norwich City – Canaries aim for positive Rovers return

Norwich City complete their first half of the season at Blackburn Rovers - hoping to maintain their impressive away form.

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

How Black Friday unfolded in Norwich

Police in Prince of Wales over a past festive period. PIC: Rob Colman.

Blackburn 0-1 Norwich City: Canaries leave it late again as Pukki punishes Rovers

Teemu Pukki buries Onel Hernandez's cross to earn Norwich Cty victory at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists