Driver who snapped off car park barrier reported to police

A motorist and passenger have been caught on CCTV ripping apart a car park barrier after they were unable to exit the site.

The Forum has reported a perceived act of criminal damage to police after the incident took place between 9.30pm and 10pm in the Bethel Street car park on Thursday.

Teresa Wood, head of estates at The Forum, said: "There was an issue with the car park exit barrier which resulted in a queue in the car park.

"The individuals have caused some damage to the car park equipment which has been reported to the police for further investigation.

"We watched the CCTV on Friday morning and it's criminal damage. It was not a good picture to watch.

"We have reported it to police to try and claim it on insurance."

The incident has been reported to police - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The car park was still operating as normal on Friday with the middle lane at the car park barrier closed off.

There is one lane for exiting and one for entering the car park still in operation.

The middle lane can be swapped for either exiting or entering the car park and was the only exit lane in operation on Thursday night.

Staff at The Forum do not know how long it will take to replace the barrier or what the estimated cost of repairing it will be.

An eyewitness said there was a long tailback of cars at the time the barrier would not raise.

They added motorists in the queue were becoming increasingly agitated and the car park was echoing with the sounds of multiple car horns being beeped.

It is understood this then prompted a motorist and passenger to get out of their vehicle and snap the barrier off.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

The incident was reported to police on Friday after CCTV had been reviewed by staff at The Forum.

Many in the queue had been attending the Mindhunter and Manhunter event had been taking place in The Forum on Thursday night which was hosted by former Scotland Yard detectives Colin Sutton and Steve Gaskin.

Steve Gaskin, pictured, and Colin Sutton had hosted an event in The Forum on Thursday night - Credit: Leah Hallam

Mr Sutton led more than 30 successful murder investigations, most notably the Levi Bellfield case which was dramatised on ITV.