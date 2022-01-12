Teen cyclist left 'shaken up' after car mounts pavement

A cyclist was left “shaken up” after a car mounted the pavement in St Faith's Road, in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A teen cyclist was left “shaken up” after a car mounted the pavement he was travelling along.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in St Faith’s Road in Norwich.

It happened between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Friday, January 7, when a Green Fiat mounted a pavement, as the cyclist was travelling along the pathway.

The cyclist, a boy aged in his teens, suffered no injuries but was shaken up as a result of the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Michael Johnson on 101 quoting 36/1626/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.