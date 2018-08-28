Search

Car missing front wheel driven while three times over limit

PUBLISHED: 18:04 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 26 January 2019

A car was stopped by police on the A11 missing a front wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A car spotting driving erratically on the A11 was found to be missing a front wheel.

The driver on the A11 missing a front wheel gave a breath test three and haklf times over the drink drive limit. Picture: Norfolk PoliceThe driver on the A11 missing a front wheel gave a breath test three and haklf times over the drink drive limit. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police stopped the car near Wymondham on Saturday after receiving calls from other motorists about the unpredictable manner that it was being driven in.

Officers were shocked to find the car was being driven with no front wheel. The driver had been in fast traffic on the broken metal rims of one of the wheels.

The driver was breath tested and found to be three and half times over the drink drive limit.

They were arrested on suspicion of drink driving after providing an evidential reading of 126ugs.

A11 driver arrested for being disqualified and having weapon

