Police investigating car keying trend in city suburb

A handful of cars have been keyed in Sprowston. Pictured inset is town council chairman Bill Couzens - Credit: Archant/Santos Photography

Officers are looking into vehicle vandalism in a town on the edge of the city after a homeowner witnessed a person keying their car.

The motor was left with a visible scratch mark down the side on Thursday night in Cozens Hardy Road in Sprowston.

It is understood the homeowner's security cameras captured footage of the incident.

John Fisher, a Conservative county councillor and Sprowston town councillor, said the issue could be raised at the town council's meeting on Wednesday evening this week.

He added that he had not personally heard anything about the damage caused to the car.

Bill Couzens, chairman of Sprowston Town Council, said: "I am very sorry to hear this has happened. This looks like a police matter."

Sprowston Town Council chairman Bill Couzens - Credit: Bill Couzens

The latest damage follows a police investigation into five cars being keyed in Sprowston in July in a separate incident.

It is understood police are not linking the two at this stage.

A black Vauxhall Viva, a grey Land Rover Discovery, a turquoise Hyundai i10 Classic, a white Smart car and a grey Ford Kuga Titanium T parked in Blue Boar Lane were all targeted at the time.

This took place on Monday, July 11 at around 3pm.

A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested in Sprowston on Monday, July 18 on suspicion of criminal damage as enquiries continue.

One of the multiple cars which were damaged in Blue Boar Lane on Monday afternoon - Credit: Ben Hardy

Pictures of the damaged car in Cozens Hardy Road were posted in a Sprowston community group online.

One woman, commenting on the damage, said: "This seems to be a thing at the moment, not just around Sprowston but north Norwich.

"A man I know who lives on Shipfield was telling and showing me that someone had keyed his car.

"I don't understand how some people's minds think but it is clear that they don't intend to stop until caught."

Keying is considered an act of vandalism.

Those who believe their vehicle has been deliberately scratched should report it to police using 101, the non-emergency number.

The incident also comes after egg-lobbing yobs have returned to Sprowston.

Homes in Church Lane and Barkers Lane in Sprowston have been targeted by groups of people armed with eggs in the last few weeks.