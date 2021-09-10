Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others

Published: 8:13 AM September 10, 2021

A woman has been arrested after her car flipped and crashed into three others on Churchill Road in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

A woman has been arrested after her car rolled and crashed into three others on a Norwich Road.

Police were called just before 8pm on Thursday, September 9 to reports that a black VW Golf had flipped on Churchill Road.

The female driver, 27, hit three other parked vehicles during the incident, including a red VW Golf and a black Ford Fiesta.

She was able to leave the car after the crash and was not believed to have any serious injuries.

An ambulance crew was also in attendance.

The driver was subsequently arrested at the scene and taken to hospital to be checked over. She remains in custody. Police would not confirm details of the arrest.

Highways were made aware of the incident due to oil spillage from the car.

