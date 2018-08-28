Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address

PUBLISHED: 22:13 11 December 2018

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.Picture: Norwich Police

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.Picture: Norwich Police

Archant

Roughly £2,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.

Cannabis, phones, scales and cash were seized by Norwich Police on Tuesday evening.

The drugs collected from the property were worth around £2,000, police said.

Simon Bailey, chief constable for Norfolk police, tweeted: “The capacity with Norfolk Police to be proactive is so much greater, the results are speaking for themselves.

“More arrests and seizures on an almost daily basis, responding to communities concerns.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Road works set to cause major disruption to Norwich bus route

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith

Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.Picture: Norwich Police

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Pic: www.savills.com

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide