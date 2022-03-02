Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

200 cannabis plants seized and man arrested in Norwich raid

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:30 PM March 2, 2022
Updated: 5:45 PM March 2, 2022
Patteson Road where a man was arrested and 200 cannabis plants were seized during a raid yesterday morning.

Patteson Road where a man was arrested and 200 cannabis plants were seized during a police raid. - Credit: Google Maps

As many as 200 plants have been seized and a man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was discovered at a Norwich home.

Police raided the property in Patteson Road in the NR3 area shortly after 5.30am on Tuesday, March 1.

A man at the address was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Bajram Topalli, 20, of Patteson Road, was later charged with producing cannabis and remanded into police custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today [Wednesday, March 2].

Those living in the street said they had smelled the stench of the Class B drug for "several months" before being awoken by officers on Tuesday morning.

Someone living nearby, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "There has been a stench of the stuff in the road for a several months.

"I had complained about it but I was told by the police unless I could state exactly which house the odour was emanating from then they couldn’t do anything and I didn’t know which house it was coming from.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunt for wanted Norwich man
  2. 2 City man may have to live out of his car after his flat is sold
  3. 3 No 'clear timescale' for when Sweet Briar Road will reopen
  1. 4 Makeover planned for Norwich's 'unloved' central square
  2. 5 Council refuse to let city family scatter ashes in cemetery
  3. 6 Warning over Airbnb loophole after 'suspect' guests leave underwear in home
  4. 7 Refusal of 115-bed hotel at 'eyesore' site correct, says inspector
  5. 8 Campaigners' plea not to sell former school for housing
  6. 9 Man wanted in Norwich hands himself into police
  7. 10 Man involved in triple-car crash calls for A47 to be dualled

"My neighbour then saw police loading the plants and equipment into a van yesterday."

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of a fatal fire in a flat at Tower Close, Costesey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman dies in Costessey house fire

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are holding B

Owners confirm beloved Brickmakers lease will not be renewed

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Constitution Hill has been closed off

Key route closure sees trade plummet for shops near city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Anita Adcock at the Mushy Pea stall that has been on the market since 1949. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Food and Drink | Video

Mushy pea stall on Norwich Market closes after 73 years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon