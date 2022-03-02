200 cannabis plants seized and man arrested in Norwich raid

Patteson Road where a man was arrested and 200 cannabis plants were seized during a police raid. - Credit: Google Maps

As many as 200 plants have been seized and a man has been arrested after a cannabis farm was discovered at a Norwich home.

Police raided the property in Patteson Road in the NR3 area shortly after 5.30am on Tuesday, March 1.

A man at the address was arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Bajram Topalli, 20, of Patteson Road, was later charged with producing cannabis and remanded into police custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today [Wednesday, March 2].

Those living in the street said they had smelled the stench of the Class B drug for "several months" before being awoken by officers on Tuesday morning.

Someone living nearby, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "There has been a stench of the stuff in the road for a several months.

"I had complained about it but I was told by the police unless I could state exactly which house the odour was emanating from then they couldn’t do anything and I didn’t know which house it was coming from.

"My neighbour then saw police loading the plants and equipment into a van yesterday."

