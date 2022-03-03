Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Cannabis plants found at home in Bowthorpe

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:47 PM March 3, 2022
Cannabis plants have been seized from an address in Bowthorpe, near Norwich.

Cannabis plants have been seized from an address in Bowthorpe, near Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Cannabis plants have been seized from an address in Bowthorpe.

Officers from the Earlham Safer Neighbourhood Team acted on information and attended an address in Goodhale Road.

They searched the property at 8.30pm on Wednesday,  March 2.

During the search they discovered nine cannabis plants. 

A man in his 50s was interviewed by officers at the address but he was not arrested.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sadie Brown (inset) said her property in Rosary Road was trashed and all the locks have now had to be replaced

Warning over Airbnb loophole after 'suspect' guests leave underwear in home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are holding B

Owners confirm beloved Brickmakers lease will not be renewed

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Pict

No 'clear timescale' for when Sweet Briar Road will reopen

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Anita Adcock at the Mushy Pea stall that has been on the market since 1949. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Food and Drink | Video

Mushy pea stall on Norwich Market closes after 73 years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon