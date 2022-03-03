Cannabis plants found at home in Bowthorpe
- Credit: Archant
Cannabis plants have been seized from an address in Bowthorpe.
Officers from the Earlham Safer Neighbourhood Team acted on information and attended an address in Goodhale Road.
They searched the property at 8.30pm on Wednesday, March 2.
During the search they discovered nine cannabis plants.
A man in his 50s was interviewed by officers at the address but he was not arrested.
Enquiries are ongoing.
