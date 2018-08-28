Video

See inside cannabis farm worth £240,000 discovered near Norwich

A cannabis farm has been found in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

More than £200,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from a house in Norwich.

Police discovered hundreds of cannabis plants at a property in Upton Close, Eaton, with a street value of £240,000.

Officers, from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team, executed a warrant in the close at about 7am yesterday (Monday, October 22).

They seized 600 plants at different stages of growth and a large amount of growing equipment.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have had to call out the National Grid to inspect the electrics after it was by-passed.

“They remained on the scene until it was safe.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. A police seal remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD number 48 of 22/10/2018. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.