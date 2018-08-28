Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

See inside cannabis farm worth £240,000 discovered near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:01 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:01 23 October 2018

A cannabis farm has been found in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

A cannabis farm has been found in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

More than £200,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from a house in Norwich.

Police discovered hundreds of cannabis plants at a property in Upton Close, Eaton, with a street value of £240,000.

Officers, from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team, executed a warrant in the close at about 7am yesterday (Monday, October 22).

They seized 600 plants at different stages of growth and a large amount of growing equipment.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have had to call out the National Grid to inspect the electrics after it was by-passed.

A cannabis farm has been found in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk PoliceA cannabis farm has been found in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

“They remained on the scene until it was safe.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. A police seal remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD number 48 of 22/10/2018. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies after falling from A47 bridge

A man in his 20s died after falling from the bridge at Longwater. Photo: Google

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell calls on fans to pay tribute to Norfolk man killed in crash

Todd Cantwell of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018

Video: Long delays for drivers as two-month road closure begins

Drivers faced huge delays as Low Road in Hellesdon closed due to sewer works. Photo: David Hannant

Video: Man hit by car in Norwich crash

The scene in King Street. Picture: Marc Betts

Road near Norwich could close for up to eight weeks as part of £70,000 works scheme

Valley Road in Costessey. Photo: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide