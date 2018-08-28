See inside cannabis farm worth £240,000 discovered near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 17:01 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:01 23 October 2018
Archant
More than £200,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from a house in Norwich.
Police discovered hundreds of cannabis plants at a property in Upton Close, Eaton, with a street value of £240,000.
Officers, from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team, executed a warrant in the close at about 7am yesterday (Monday, October 22).
They seized 600 plants at different stages of growth and a large amount of growing equipment.
A police spokesman said: “Officers have had to call out the National Grid to inspect the electrics after it was by-passed.
“They remained on the scene until it was safe.”
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. A police seal remains in place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD number 48 of 22/10/2018. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.
