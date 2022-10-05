Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Cannabis factory discovered in NR2 area of city

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:46 PM October 5, 2022
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a property in Armes Street, Norwich

A cannabis factory has been discovered at a property in Armes Street, Norwich - Credit: Google

A cannabis factory with more than 50 plants has been discovered in the NR2 area of Norwich.

The discovery was made after firefighters were called to an address in Armes Street, in Heigham Grove, at about 5.35pm after reports of smoke coming from the property.

No fire was found but smoke grenades had been put through the letter box.

Once inside more than 50 cannabis plants were discovered along with hydroponics equipment.

No arrests have been made but officers are continuing their enquiries.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the property, is encouraged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference NC-04102022-420.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norwich News

