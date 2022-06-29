Cannabis factory discovered in Norwich home after police raid

Armed police were called to a home in Angel Road - Credit: Owen Sennitt

A cannabis factory has been discovered after armed police swooped on a city home.

About 12 police cars were called to an address in Angel Road, Norwich, just before 6.50pm on Tuesday (June 28), following reports three men were seen with weapons.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspects.

A cannabis factory has been discovered in Angel Road, Norwich - Credit: Owen Sennitt

However, a number of cannabis plants were discovered at the address, as well as hydroponics equipment, which is used to grow the plants.

Officers are continuing to investigate the discovery.

A police cordon remains in place on Angel Road at the junction of Patteson Road.

As of midday on Wednesday, two police vehicles remained at the scene.

Two police vehicles remained at the scene as of Wednesday (June 29) - Credit: Archant

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the property, is encouraged to contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/48995/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.