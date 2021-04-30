News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Thieves steal £45,000 camper van from driveway

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:54 PM April 30, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM April 30, 2021
The camper van was worth £45,000

The camper van was worth £45,000 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A camper van worth £45,000 was stolen from a Norwich driveway in the middle of the night.

The vehicle was stolen on Sunday, April 25 between 12.45am and 2.00am on Constitution Hill in Norwich.

The suspect - or suspects - are at this point unknown, but are believed to have broken into the property before stealing the keys and making off in the vehicle parked on the front drive.

Officers want anyone with information to contact DC James Weir at Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/27267/21.

