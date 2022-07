Cameron Webster, 21, of Mardle Street, is wanted in the Norwich area - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 21-year-old from the Norwich area is wanted on recall to prison.

Cameron Webster, of Mardle Street in Bowthorpe, is described as being white, 5ft 9, and of a slim build with short brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Webster or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.