Man threatened with stick before robber steals his camera

Published: 3:32 PM August 20, 2018 Updated: 6:32 PM October 10, 2020

Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a camera was stolen in a Norwich robbery. Picture: Ian Burt. - Credit: IAN BURT

A camera was stolen from a man who was taking pictures of a medieval church.

The robbery took place on the junction of Colegate and St George's Street in Norwich on Wednesday, August 15, at about 2pm.

It happened while the 34-year-old victim took photographs of St George's Church.

The suspect was carrying a wooden stick before demanding the camera, according to a Norfolk Police spokesman.

While making a second demand, the offender pointed the stick towards the victim before the Nikon D5100 digital SLR was handed over.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build and aged between 30-40 years-old, with short brown spiky hair. He was wearing blue knee-length denim shorts and a t-shirt.

The stolen camera was worth around £270.

Witnesses should contact Det Con Chris Edwards at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.