News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man threatened with stick before robber steals his camera

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:32 PM August 20, 2018    Updated: 6:32 PM October 10, 2020
Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a camera was stolen in a Norwich robbery. Picture:

Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a camera was stolen in a Norwich robbery. Picture: Ian Burt. - Credit: IAN BURT

A camera was stolen from a man who was taking pictures of a medieval church.

The robbery took place on the junction of Colegate and St George's Street in Norwich on Wednesday, August 15, at about 2pm.

It happened while the 34-year-old victim took photographs of St George's Church.

The suspect was carrying a wooden stick before demanding the camera, according to a Norfolk Police spokesman.

While making a second demand, the offender pointed the stick towards the victim before the Nikon D5100 digital SLR was handed over.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is described as white, of slim build and aged between 30-40 years-old, with short brown spiky hair. He was wearing blue knee-length denim shorts and a t-shirt.

The stolen camera was worth around £270.

Most Read

  1. 1 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  2. 2 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  3. 3 War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest
  1. 4 'Idea came in a dream' - Floating bicycle hire on Broads
  2. 5 £1.45m Arts and Crafts property for sale on main road into Norwich
  3. 6 New houses could 'carve up parkland' of stately home
  4. 7 What rules will we have to follow when pubs reopen in April?
  5. 8 Easter Monday snow and sleet forecast for Norfolk and Waveney
  6. 9 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  7. 10 £330,000 Grapes Hill revamp could make it 'no-go zone' for cyclists

Witnesses should contact Det Con Chris Edwards at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cafe building at Waterloo Park, pictured when it was Cafe Park Britannia. Picture: DENISE BRADLE

Work to start to 'breathe new life' into vacant park café

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Dyers Arms in Norwich

Two Norwich pubs set to disappear after conversions agreed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
NatWest, Nationwide and Lloyds have all said they will reject mortgage and remortgage applications from people on furlough

Exclusive

Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon