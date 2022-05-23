Two cats victim to hit-and-run drivers speeding through suburbs

Danny Watts with his fiancée Lisa and 21-month-old daughter Ada. Inset, injured cat Tibby - Credit: Danny Watts

Two beloved city pets have been hit by drivers zipping through the narrow streets of NR3.

"Loved and adored" three-year-old black-and-white cat, Tibby, was mowed down in Tillett Road, off Constitution Hill, at around 11pm on Thursday, May 19.

It came after another feline belonging to an owner in the same area was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

Tibby has been left with catastrophic injuries following the hit-and-run - Credit: Danny Watts

Tibby's owner, county council personal care assistant Danny Watts, was alerted to the incident after he heard a motor roaring down the street then an "awful din of yowling".

His much-adored pet was been left with a fractured pelvis and damaged spine and requires specialist surgery costing thousands of pounds to give him a good quality of life.

Danny, as well as other folk in and around Tillett Road, are calling for drivers to think about the consequences of their actions when choosing to speed.

Danny Watts of Tillett Road in NR3 with his daughter Ava, now 21 months - Credit: Supplied by Danny Watts

The dad-of-one, who is months away from welcoming his second child with fiancée Lisa, said: "Everyone disregards the 20mph limit around here, even people you wouldn't expect.

"People plough down the road.

"This time it was cats. Next time it could be someone walking back from the pub - it could be so much worse.

Three-year-old Tibby with Danny and Lisa's daughter Ava - Credit: Danny Watts

"It's a very cat-friendly area but speeding has always been an issue.

"And Tibby is gravely injured because of it.

"People drive like idiots around here and see these backstreets as their playground.

"They tear through the place and have a total disregard for anything and everyone.

"It's a common occurrence but measures need to be put in place that would put people off speeding. We need a deterrent."

Three-year-old Tibby is much-loved in the Tillett Road area - Credit: Danny Watts

"I don't know how Tibby made made it back. He's defying the odds.

"He's a really strong character, everyone in the neighbourhood loves him.

"Whenever he sees anyone go past he's straight on his back for a belly fuss," he added.

Danny and his Tillett Road neighbours are calling to curb speeding in the area, so cats like Tibby aren't needlessly injured again - Credit: Danny Watts

He added that more action needs to be taken to stop this from happening again: "I used to live in Denmark Road and they've installed a speedometer but everyone ignores it.

"There needs to be tighter restrictions in place, because everyone disregards the 20mph limit.

"The driver knew they'd hit these cats, but chose to continue to drive off.

"They know the destruction they caused."