Call for tougher action on 'inconsiderate' pavement parkers

Furious neighbours are fed up of inconsiderate drivers who leave their motors partially or wholly obstructing pavements.

Members of the public and organisations alike have taken to social media to share their frustrations about vehicles parking on pedestrian thoroughfares - either for short spells or longer lengths of time - making pavements unsafe to use.

Pictures of cars parking fully on pavements, up against bushes and fences as well as straddling the road and pavement on York Street in NR2 and Violet Road in NR3 are just some examples shared with the Evening News.

Many have called for a crackdown from the police, county and city councils.

Matt White, who lives in NR3, founded Car-Free Norwich in 2018.

He said that instances of cars partially or wholly parking on pavements "happens all the time".

He added: "It's endemic, really.

"It's just a lack of consideration. People don't think.

"Yes, some people can just walk around and into the road - but they shouldn't have to.

"But lots of people can't. People have pushchairs and those who use wheelchairs don't have an option.

"It makes me angry."

"It's no surprise because there's no enforcement really. People don't learn and just park wherever they like.

"More needs to be done to make the streets safe for all users," he added.

Norfolk Constabulary said that parking enforcement is lead and predominantly enforced by Norwich City Council.

It did not comment further.

Matt added: "Obstructions to a pavement or driveway is - under the Highways Act - a police issue.

"I've been in contact with the force and have been told they're working on something which is quite promising.

"But Norwich City Council needs to have a more reactive service when it comes to reporting these kinds of incidents.

"It's so frustrating."

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: "Our enforcement teams are continually patrolling the city but we also need people in Norwich to be our eyes and ears and report illegal parking through to us using the simple online form at www.norwich.gov.uk/reportillegalparking."