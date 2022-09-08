Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Preventative action needed to stop teens turning to county lines

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 1:44 PM September 8, 2022
'County lines': police raid a house in Norfolk, where three Islington youngsters have recently been

Norfolk Police on a county lines operation - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Proactive work to stop vulnerable young people getting drawn into exploitative gangs is urgently needed.

That is the stark message from Lorraine Bliss MBE, who is the chief executive of the Norwich-based St Edmunds Society, which teaches practical skills including construction to people aged 11 to 24.

She has been echoed by Green party city and county councillor Jamie Osborn who said Norfolk County Council should prioritise more investment into youth services after austerity cuts.

He said: "We are aware that county lines and gang issues have been present in Norwich for a while. That is having a serious impact on young people.

"Voluntary organisations are stepping in to fill the gap but there is a limit to what they can do.

"It is difficult time for council budgets but the county council needs to prioritise support for young people so they do not get involved in exploitative networks.

"The way to deal with it is preventative action."

Councillor John Fisher, (Cons) Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Vulnerable adolescents are benefiting from a wide range of services and increased investment to provide early and wrap-around support for them and their families to improve outcomes and reduce serious youth violence.

"This includes a £1m towards a Targeted Youth Support Service (TYSS) which has youth workers who build relationships with young people at risk of exploitation and provide positive activities."

Mr Osborn added he was worried the cost of living crisis would push more vulnerable individuals into crime and said it was important for society to think of vulnerable youngsters as "people rather that statistics".

Mrs Bliss added: "It is important young people experience all types of education. People who struggle in mainstream schools will struggle later on. If we don't wake up and smell the coffee the situation will get worse.

"All young people have potential. Once they realise that they flourish."

She added several of the St Edmunds Society students find mainstream schools challenging but were doing well on their courses.

