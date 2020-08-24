Search

Man caught drug dealing to undercover police officer lashed out at emergency workers

PUBLISHED: 16:46 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 24 August 2020

Caleb Parnell. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Caleb Parnell. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man caught selling drugs in Norwich to an undercover officer while he was still under investigation for other drug matters, lashed out at two police officers, a court heard.

Caleb Parnell, 27, was initially arrested in September last year, but arrested again after he was caught selling drugs to an undercover police officer in January and February this year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said during his first arrest back in September he had become volatile, and then appeared to have calmed down only to deliberately elbow an officer in the face as he was at the custody desk causing a nosebleed to the officer.

He also lashed out at another officer, hitting him in the upper thigh when he was again arrested in June, this year, which was painful, but no medical intervention was needed.

Parnell, of The Denes, in Norwich, who appeared over a link from Norwich prison, on Friday admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting two emergency workers. One was an assault on a police officer on September 17 last year.

He also admitted assault on another police officer on June 6 this year.

Jailing him for four years, Judge Maureen Bacon said Parnell had played a “significant role” in the drug dealing.

Andrew Thompson, for Parnell, said unfortunately there was a delay in the first case coming to court and said Parnell had been released under investigation when the second set of offences occurred.

He said his role was minding the phone for a short period and said he was living in Norwich at the time. He said Parnell suffered from sickle-cell disease, which meant he was in alot of pain and had lashed out as a consequence of the frustration and pain.

He said Parnell had apologised to the officers and realised he was at a crossroads in his life: “He wants to move away from drugs.”

