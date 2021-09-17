Talks with police over CCTV after community centre targeted by arsonists

Published: 6:15 PM September 17, 2021

There have been calls for CCTV to be installed at a community centre after it was attacked by arsonists.

The Cadge Road centre in the city's Earlham area was targeted by yobbos on Sunday, September 5, between 10pm and 10.30pm with the door and roof damaged.

The fire was started in plastic crates in the doorway of the building.

Fortunately, the community centre is running as normal with staff warning the damage could have been much worse.

County councillor for the division Maxine Webb said talks are taking place with police to try to get more CCTV installed in the area.

Maxine Webb, Labour county councillor for Norwich's Wensum ward. - Credit: Maxine webb

She added: "The police do an incredible job but they are massively stretched and cannot be every where at once.

"It’s a great community in North Earlham and a shame that a small minority has chosen to act in this way.

"We hope the measures we are taking, working with the Safer Neighbourhood Policing teams, city council and the community, will help to deter such incidents going forward."

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have information about the incident to come forward.

Mrs Webb said: "It's not obvious who was responsible but clearly we do not want anything like this to happen.

"There has not been too much damage to the community centre itself which is a really valuable asset for us as a community."

Cadge Road Community Centre was burned in an arson attack on Sunday, September 5. - Credit: Google

A staff member from the nearby A W Adcock and Sons general store in Cadge Road didn't see the fire.

But she added: "I did not know anything about it but one of the customers said they could smell smoke the next day."

The owner of the Heart Felt Craftz store in Cadge Close, just around the corner from the community centre, said she was not aware of the arson attack.

But she said she does hear people being noisy late at night.

The community centre has been contacted for comment.

Anyone with information on the arson should contact PC Pete Richeda in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/66021/21 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.