‘There was blood everywhere’ - businessman describes horror attack at Premier Inn near Norwich

The 40-year-old described seeing “blood everywhere” as he witnessed the incident through the spy hole of his door in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, October 24.

He said a guest at the hotel, located on the edge of Norwich, was attacking another man in a bedroom which had its door open.

“I heard someone say ‘you’re not as hard as you think you are’ and then I heard him smack him,” the businessman said.

“I looked through the spy hole and I could see him hitting him. He [the man on the floor] was trying to get away as the door was open.

“The other was kicking him and punching him in the face and chest.

“The lad was in a very bad way. There was blood everywhere. His face was covered in blood and the room was covered in blood.

“I was in a panic, I thought ‘what do I do? Do I call police or Premier Inn’?

“But as I went to call police, about eight officers came running down the corridor.”

Norfolk police confirmed they were called to the incident shortly before 4am.

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures and remains at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

It is understood he was found with a knife, but it was not believed to have been used in the attack.

Both men were believed to be roommates and had come from outside Norfolk.

The businessman, who did not wish to be named, said he had been staying at the hotel for just one night.

He said he was woken up towards the end of the incident, which took place opposite his bedroom.

“It was horrific,” he said. “I just want to know what happened to the lad [who was attacked].

“It is shocking to see someone being beaten up like that. It was really aggressive as well.

“The other lad was kicking his face in.”

Police said the victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Premier Inn has been contacted for comment.