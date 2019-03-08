Search

'It makes the place look run down' - Norwich bus shelters repeatedly targeted by vandals

PUBLISHED: 16:28 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 15 April 2019

One of the bus shelters off South Park Avenue, which has had glass panels repeatedly smashed over the last two years. Picture: Staff

Archant

A transport campaigner has described the repeated vandalism of three Norwich bus shelters as “needless, stupid behaviour”.

Since the beginning of 2017, three bus shelters along South Park Avenue, two near Custance Court and a third on Pettus Avenue have had glass panels smashed a total of 22 times.

Each occasion has left shattered glass on the pavement surrounding the shelter and required the panel to be replaced.

Now, John Peacock, a Living Streets representative which campaigns for better walking environments for pedestrians, is calling for the issue to be addressed and the damage stopped.

Mr Peacock, who has lived in the area since the 1990s, said if the problem was not solved then it would affect how people viewed the area.

He said: “It makes the place look rather run down, and like something out of a slum area.

“It must put people off using the bus.”

He also said he found it hard to understand how, after two years of repeated damage, the vandalism was still occurring: “I just find it very difficult to believe that this is going on and nobody seems to see it [happening].

“I think it would be a good idea to ask why people are doing it, it's not serving any purpose whatsoever.”

Addressing the person or persons behind the damage, Mr Peacock said: “[Whoever is doing this is] just causing a lot of damage and inconvenience, I think they really need to search their conscience about what it's all about.

“It's just needless, stupid, behaviour, it's just so pointless,” he said.

Norwich's bus shelters are paid for by advertising revenue and managed on behalf of Norwich City Council by a company called Clear Channel.

All reports of vandalism relating to bus shelters are made directly to Clear Channel and while the company confirmed the bus shelters on and near South Park Avenue had been damaged 22 times since the start of 2017, it declined to comment on the issue further.

Norwich City Council also declined to comment.

Do you have a story about an issue in Norwich? If so email sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk

