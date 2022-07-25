Safety fears raised after bus shelter smashed up by thugs
Credit: Marcus Moore
Passengers have had to dodge broken glass after yet another bus stop was targeted by yobs on the edge of the city.
A bus shelter in Sprowston Road, near to the junction of Wall Road in New Catton, has been vandalised with tape currently visible where the glass panel has been removed.
Green Party city councillor Alex Catt - who represents the Sewell ward - has reported the damage and has asked the city council to clear any broken glass.
He has also reported the damage to Clear Channel which sends engineers to repair bus shelters.
Mr Catt said: "It is disappointing to see anti-social behaviour result in criminal damage. I have raised this with the local policing team.
"Any broken glass could be a danger to animals, pedestrians and cyclists."
The damaged bus stop is located on the other side of the road to St Clements Hill Primary Academy.
Sprowston bus user Marcus Moore, 36, who regularly walks past the bus stop, said: "I noticed the damage at the beginning of last week.
"I wonder if it was vandalism rather than accidental damage which has happened to a road signpost in Wall Road recently as well.
"There needs to be more responsibility to deal with this kind of behaviour. It does not make me feel too safe as a bus passenger."
It comes after a recent spate of vandalism to bus shelters in Old Catton and Sprowston.
This saw bus shelters damaged in Constitution Hill and Wroxham Road near to the junction of Cozens-Hardy Road.
Richard Potter (Con) who represents Old Catton on Broadland District Council, has previously slammed those responsible for damaging bus shelters in the area.
He said: "Sadly some of those who use these are clearly reckless and cause damage to community assets such as this.
"The cost will have to be paid using taxpayers' money."
The 11 and 12 First bus services travel along the route where the bus stop has been damaged.
Norwich City Council and Clear Channel have been contacted for comment.