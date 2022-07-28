Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Police appeal after burglary from family home

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:00 PM July 28, 2022
A police appeal has been launched following a burglary in Heartsease - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

The public are being asked to help with a police investigation into a house burglary in which a family's TV was nabbed. 

A family living in Graham Square in the Heartsease area of the city returned from a weekend away on Sunday to find a sound bar had been stolen as well as the TV.

Police were called shortly after 12.50pm following reports of a burglary. 

One of the family members told the Evening News he had lost a set of keys to the front door and fears the suspects may have used these to gain entry.

Graham Square in Heartsease - Credit: Ben Hardy

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Police would be interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, or anyone who may have any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting the reference number NC-24072022-236.

