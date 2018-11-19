Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Window smashed in Costessey burglary

19 November, 2018 - 10:42
There was a burglary on Dereham Road in Costessey. File photo of Dereham Road. Picture Google.

There was a burglary on Dereham Road in Costessey. File photo of Dereham Road. Picture Google.

Archant

A window was smashed during a burglary in Costessey.

Between 6.50am and 10.30am on Friday November 16 suspects broke into a property on Dereham Road after smashing a side window. This caused the alarm to go off and the offenders left empty handed.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Hollie Blaker at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sheffield United fan fined £10,000 for attack on Norwich City supporters

Sheffield United's football ground Bramall Lane. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/08/2018

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Disabled woman fights back after being punched by mugger

The victim speaking to The Boundary pub landlord Jonathon Childs. Photo: Luke Powell

Revealed: How traffic levels have changed on every Norfolk A-road

Traffic on the A47 Norwich southern bypass has soared in the last five years, according to DfT figures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Window smashed in Costessey burglary

There was a burglary on Dereham Road in Costessey. File photo of Dereham Road. Picture Google.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide