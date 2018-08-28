Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google Archant

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary and an attempted robbery in Norwich last night.

The aggravated burglary happened at an address in Theobald Road at around 7.30pm. The occupants of the address answered the door to three men who pushed their way in and demanded money.

One of the men was armed with what is being described as a gun whilst another man was carrying what is believed to have been a hammer.

A handbag and a wallet were stolen before the three men left the property on foot.

Detectives are linking this incident to an attempted robbery which happened a short time later in the city.

A man, fitting the description of one of the suspect’s in the first incident, entered the Kwik Save store on Larkman Lane at around 9.15pm and threatened a member of staff with what is believed to have been a knife and a hammer.

The victim managed to escape and alert police before the suspect left the premises empty handed.

The suspect in both incidents is described as wearing a skull mask.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation but we are linking these incidents and our enquiries are ongoing.

“Extra officers will be patrolling the area to reassure local residents and anyone with concerns are encouraged to speak to them.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in either location last night to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.