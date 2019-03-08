Jewellery stolen in burglary near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 10:29 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 09 September 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary near Norwich over the weekend.
A property in Thunder Lane, in Thorpe St Andrew, was broken into between approximately 4pm and 6pm on Saturday September 7.
Jewellery was stolen from the property.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during this time, or anyone with information, should contact DC Matthew Cornwall at Bethel Street CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/62970/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
