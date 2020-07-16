Man arrested for burglary and driving offences after large police operation
PUBLISHED: 15:18 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 16 July 2020
A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and driving offences after being stopped in Norwich.
The incident - which eye witnesses said involved eight police officers - took place close to the mini roundabouts on Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, just after 10pm on Wednesday, July 15.
A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Officers stopped a vehicle just after 10pm yesterday (July 15), on Plumstead Road East, Norwich. The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence. He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.”
A nearby resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, witnessed the police operation and said eight officers were on the scene for about an hour.
