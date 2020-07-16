Search

Advanced search

Man arrested for burglary and driving offences after large police operation

PUBLISHED: 15:18 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 16 July 2020

A man was arrested for burglary on Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man was arrested for burglary on Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and driving offences after being stopped in Norwich.

The incident - which eye witnesses said involved eight police officers - took place close to the mini roundabouts on Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, just after 10pm on Wednesday, July 15.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Officers stopped a vehicle just after 10pm yesterday (July 15), on Plumstead Road East, Norwich. The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence. He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.”

A nearby resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, witnessed the police operation and said eight officers were on the scene for about an hour.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Developers make fresh bid to build new flats at former eyesore pub site

A 3D visualisation of how the extended scheme at Shoemakers Court could look. Pic: Studio 35

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Developers make fresh bid to build new flats at former eyesore pub site

A 3D visualisation of how the extended scheme at Shoemakers Court could look. Pic: Studio 35

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Man arrested for burglary and driving offences after large police operation

A man was arrested for burglary on Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Call for Norwich to pilot new scheme giving monthly income to all in city

Green city councillor Jamie Osborn (left) and Labour city councillor Karen Davis (right), have both tabled motions about Universal Basic Income. Picture: Ella Wilkinson/Supplied by Jamie Osborn

Air ambulance called after teenager suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop